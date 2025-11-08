10 hours ago

The family head of late highlife legend Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has been fined two sheep by the Manhyia Palace following the invocation of the Great Oath of the Asantehene by the musician’s sister, Ernestina Akosua Bimpomaa.

The incident took place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after a court session involving Akosua Serwaa, the late musician’s first wife, who is contesting the legal recognition of Daddy Lumba’s marriage.

Following the hearing, Bimpomaa invoked the Great Oath (Ntam Kɛseɛ) — a solemn Asante traditional declaration that immediately halts ongoing civil proceedings and transfers jurisdiction to the Manhyia Palace for customary adjudication.

At a sitting on Friday, November 7, 2025, the Saamanhene and other chiefs ruled that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head, had erred by failing to contest or neutralize the invocation.

Consequently, he was fined two sheep as atonement for the breach.

Per Asante customary law, the Great Oath holds deep spiritual authority. Once invoked, only the Asantehene’s court can hear the matter, as civil courts temporarily lose jurisdiction over the case.

The two sheep will be used for purification rites at the Manhyia Palace to nullify the oath and cleanse any associated spiritual effects.

Despite the traditional ruling, the civil case is scheduled to resume in court on November 12, 2025, for further proceedings.