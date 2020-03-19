1 hour ago

A staunch critic of the Dr. Kwame Kyei led administration, David Serebour has urged his royal majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu II to conduct an audit into the reign of Dr. Kwame Kyei as the club's Executive Chairman.

According to the former management member of the club, a lot has gone wrong under the watch of Dr. Kwame Kyei with the unilateral decisions of the Unity Oil boss harming the club.

He cites the numerous coaches who have passed through the revolving door at the club coupled with the huge compensations the club have been forced to pay following their sacking.

Serebour is of the firm believe that these and other infractions under the business magnate's stewardship calls for an audit.

“It's high time Manhyia Palace audits Dr. Kwame Kyei for the period he has been at Kotoko or forces him to constitute a board.

“All is not well with Kotoko, we risk paying GHc20,000 for not constituting board, we have to settle Zachariassen, CK Akonnor and others which is Kotoko's money. Nobody should say its Dr. Kyei's money, Kotoko pays back every penny he gives to the club.

“I personally told Dr. Kyei about Zachariassen that it was a wrong choice but he won't listen."

“Dr. Kwame Kyei should account for the monies accrued from Africa. We will get to know if he's spending his own money or Kotoko's”, he said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

He says he is ready and willing to finance any such auditing should Manhyia Palace decide to undertake such exercise.

“Am ready to finance the auditing firm to do this job. I am pleading with Manhyia to audit him”, he said.