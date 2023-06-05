Manual Transmission Makes a Comeback for Challenger SRT Hellcat

51 minutes ago

Dodge responds to the fervent demands of enthusiasts by reintroducing the manual transmission option for the 717-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Discover how this move by the American automaker brings back the joy of manual gear shifting for passionate drivers.

Introduction:

In an exciting turn of events, Dodge, the renowned American automaker, has responded to the impassioned pleas of manual transmission enthusiasts.

After discontinuing the standard six-speed manual transmission in the previous model year's 717-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat, Dodge has now decided to bring back the manual gear option.

This delightful news has sparked anticipation among Dodge fans who yearn for the unparalleled experience of manual gear shifting.

Let's explore the details of this decision and what it means for the future of Dodge's high-performance vehicles.

A Resurgence by Popular Demand

The relentless requests from Dodge fans and passionate drivers have made a significant impact on the automaker's decision.

Dodge has heeded the call and reintroduced the manual transmission as a standard choice for the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Hellcat Widebody since last summer.

This move highlights Dodge's commitment to meeting the desires of its dedicated customer base who cherish the thrill of engaging directly with the gears.

Manual Model: Exclusively Tailored for Enthusiasts

While the manual transmission option is indeed back, Dodge has chosen to make it available exclusively through custom orders.

This means that customers seeking the manual gearbox for their Challenger SRT Hellcat will need to specify their preference during the ordering process.

By offering this customization, Dodge ensures that the manual transmission remains a cherished feature specifically tailored for the passionate enthusiasts who truly appreciate its artistry.

An Adjustment in Pricing

To accommodate the return of the manual transmission, Dodge has made a notable adjustment in pricing.

According to a dealership confirmation, opting for the manual gearbox will replace the additional $2,995 charge associated with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

This move by Dodge exemplifies their dedication to providing options and catering to the diverse preferences of their discerning customers.