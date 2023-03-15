23 minutes ago

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq) are representing Ghana at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

Also in attendance will be Ghana legends Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah who are in Kigali, upon invitation from FIFA/CAF as special guests.

This year’s FIFA Congress will be held at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Agenda for the FIFA Congress include ratification of various decisions of the Bureau of the Council, discussion of proposals duly submitted by Member Associations and Executive Council, Election of the FIFA President for the 2023-27 term of office, approval of minutes of 72nd congress in Doha.

The Ghanaian delegation will also attend the CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 which will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Kigali.

The Congress will be streamed live on FIFA.com and will be followed by a press conference.