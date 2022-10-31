4 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has asked United Showbiz host, Nana Ama Mcbrown to be mindful of the continuous peddling of defamatory comments by guests and panelists on her show.

Mr. Okraku-Mantey said over the period, these individuals have passed countless derogatory comments which have been overlooked by the presenter and this according to him, could land her in serious trouble.

He said most often, McBrown fails to issue disclaimers to the numerous allegations raised by her guests or pundits.

“Nana Ama McBrown, my sister. The job that you have involved yourself, if you want to do it and do it well, please be mindful. The defamatory comments that people usually say about others on your show, correct it, so, we don’t come back here. I won’t say she doesn’t have enough knowledge about what she does but a lot has been said on that show that if the victims want to take her on, she would go to court every day.

“What she doesn’t know is if someone says such things on your show and you don’t issue a disclaimer, you have also done a repeated publication during the defamation. You can be sued together with Despite media,” Okraku-Mantey stated during a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show.

The deputy minister’s comments come on the premise of some claims that have been leveled against him on the show lately.

The United Showbiz program has witnessed back-to-back allegations from the likes of actress Salma Mumin and musician Tic against Mr. Okraku-Mantey recently.

Tic claimed that Mark Okraku-Mantey once spoke ill of his concert whiles Salma accused the deputy minister of being an arrogant judge during TV3’s “Ghana’s Most Beautiful” pageant.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb