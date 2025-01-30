9 hours ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to pay $25 million to former U.S. President Donald Trump following a legal dispute over his suspended social media accounts. The agreement marks a significant shift in their relationship.

A Landmark Settlement Between Trump and Meta

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has agreed to payas part of a legal settlement following the suspension of Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in 2021. The payment is part of a broader agreement reached after Trump sued Meta over the ban, which was imposed after the

The settlement, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, allocates $22 million to Trump's presidential library fund, while the remaining sum will cover legal expenses and compensate other plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit. The deal comes after Meta lifted the final restrictions on Trump's social media accounts in July 2024, ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The Background: Trump’s Lawsuit Against Meta

In 2021, Meta suspended Trump's accounts, citing his role in the. Trump retaliated by suing the company and its CEO, accusing them of censorship and political bias. The lawsuit became a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over social media regulation and free speech.

Meta, however, has maintained that its decision was in line with its content moderation policies and that it did not act unlawfully. Despite the legal battle, the company eventually reinstated Trump’s accounts, allowing him to re-engage with his millions of followers.

A Shift in Relations Between Trump and Zuckerberg

Trump and Zuckerberg have had a tense relationship over the years, with Trump frequentlyagainst him. In March 2024, Trump went as far as to call Zuckerberg and Facebook

However, following Trump's victory in the November 2024 presidential election, their relationship appeared to take a more conciliatory turn. Zuckerberg visited Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, signaling an effort to mend ties.

A month later, Meta donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, and Zuckerberg attended the inauguration alongside other tech leaders, marking a dramatic shift in their interactions.

The Role of Elon Musk and Twitter in Trump’s Social Media Return

A Strategic Agreement or Political Reconciliation?

While Trump was battling Meta in court,after a public poll conducted by the platform’s new owner,, voted in favor of his return. Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, has positioned X as a, contrasting with Meta’s earlier restrictions on political figures.Thebetween Trump and Zuckerberg marks a pivotal moment in their relationship. While the agreement resolves a contentious legal battle, it also suggests aas Trump prepares for his second term.

With social media playing an increasingly powerful role in politics, the dynamics between Trump, Meta, and other tech giants like X will likely continue to evolve, shaping the digital landscape ahead of the 2028 elections.