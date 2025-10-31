3 hours ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revoked the marketing authorisation of Omama Herbal Mixture after laboratory tests confirmed that the product had been adulterated with multiple prescription-only drugs.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FDA said its joint market surveillance with the Ghana Police Service detected the presence of Diazepam, Metronidazole, Paracetamol, and Niacinamide in the product all classified as allopathic medicines.

The FDA explained that Omama Herbal Mixture was registered solely as a herbal remedy for malaria and loss of appetite, and therefore should not contain synthetic or prescription drugs.

“The medicines found in Omama Herbal Mixture are dangerous when taken without prescription and/or advice from a qualified health professional,” the FDA warned.

Consumers have been advised to stop using the product immediately, as it poses serious health risks.

The FDA further announced that it is working with Omama Herbal Group Limited to recall all affected batches from the market for safe disposal, while also initiating regulatory and possible criminal actions against those responsible.

The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health, stating, “The FDA wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its effort to ensure public health and safety."

It also urged the public to report anyone selling the product to the nearest FDA office.