9 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, has reflected on how marriage has positively shaped his life and career, asserting that it has heightened his focus and discipline.

Sammy Gyamfi, who tied the knot in December 2022, described marriage as a transformative experience that has provided him with stability and reinforced his dedication to his goals.

He emphasized that while he was already focused before marriage, the institution has deepened these attributes significantly.

“I was already focused, but marriage has made me more focused. Marriage has given me a better half that helps me to execute our plans and objectives. It has been a good experience so far. We are taking it one step at a time and learning a lot thanks to our parents and all the elders. We are making good progress. The thing about marriage is it doesn’t matter how long you have been together; marriage is different from courtship,” he noted.

Addressing recent controversies, including a viral video alleging a lavish trip to Miami funded by the party, in a recent interview on the KSM show, he categorically denied any misuse of party funds.

He dismissed the claims as part of the challenges faced in his political role, affirming his commitment to integrity and transparency.

“It has nothing to do with party funds; some people put it out there for their own mischievous plans. There are aspects of criminality, and I couldn’t let it pass. There are clearly false statements about me. The judicial process is ongoing, and we wait to see what the court will say. I think that my wife has taken it in her stride. I have inculcated in her the need to have a tough skin just like me because of the terrain I find myself in. I know the detractors who put that out there sought to tarnish my image and discredit my voice. It is an old trip I made after I got married. I have never stolen money, and I will never steal money. I don’t know why my private life should remain an issue,” he asserted.

Reflecting on his political journey, he traced his passion back to junior high school, where he developed a keen interest in politics and leadership. Influenced by his father and inspired by political figures like Ghana’s former president, Jerry John Rawlings, he pursued law and economics to enhance his communication skills and effectiveness in politics.

“At the JHS level, it was very clear to me I wanted to be a politician and I developed an appetite for reading about political leaders. My father bought me an encyclopedia and installed the Encarta encyclopedia. Rawlings was my ideal, I started following him and took interest in freedom fighters.

When I entered SHS, it became clear to me that I wanted to do politics. I wanted to study law and was famous for arguing about football and politics.

When I got to university, I studied Environmental Science, which I didn’t like. I started partisan politics at KNUST, so after my first degree, I studied law. After that, I decided it was time to study economics to become a better communicator.

He also underscored his unwavering dedication to serving the NDC and advocating for the interests of the Ghanaian people.