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Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has described the recent High Court ruling stripping the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) of its prosecutorial powers as a “sweet decision,” praising the judgment for reaffirming Ghana’s constitutional order.

Speaking in an interview with GHOne TV, Kpebu said the ruling brings much-needed clarity to the long-debated issue of who holds prosecutorial authority in the country.

According to him, the decision correctly upholds Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution, which vests prosecutorial powers solely in the Attorney-General, stressing that no statute—including the law establishing the OSP—can override that provision.

Kpebu noted that while the OSP remains a critical anti-corruption institution with investigative powers, its prosecutorial functions must align with constitutional requirements.

“This is a sweet decision because it restores order and respects the Constitution,” he stated, emphasizing that legal consistency is essential in safeguarding the rule of law.

He further argued that the ruling could help eliminate procedural challenges that have often been raised in court against OSP-led prosecutions, thereby strengthening the legal foundation of anti-corruption efforts when properly channeled through the Attorney-General’s office.