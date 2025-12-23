5 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has voiced strong opposition to the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) recommendation to increase Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years, calling the proposal “unacceptable.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, December 22, 2025, Mr Kpebu argued that the current four-year term is sufficient for a president to implement policies while ensuring accountability to the electorate through regular elections. He emphatically stated, “Extending the 4-year term to a 5-year term is a NOT NOT.”

The CRC, chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, presented its final report to President John Dramani Mahama on December 22 at Jubilee House. Among several proposed reforms aimed at modernising Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, the report included recommendations on governance structures, the tenure of elected officials, and other key constitutional adjustments.

Kpebu’s remarks add to the ongoing national debate on the proposed constitutional reforms, particularly the suggestion to lengthen the presidential term, which has drawn both support and criticism from various stakeholders.