8 hours ago

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has declared his 2014 hit “Adonai” (Remix) with the late Castro as the best remix of his career. Speaking during a live Instagram session with fans, the rapper explained why the record stands out nearly a decade after its release.

“I don’t really like doing remixes because some songs are already good and I don’t like touching them. But ‘Adonai’ is the best remix I have done in my life,” he revealed.

According to Sarkodie, the original version of Adonai had a much faster tempo, but he felt its emotional message was better expressed when the beat was slowed down.

“The first one was very fast and it was good, but I didn’t think people felt what I was saying. When Streetbeatz played me that beat, I knew this was the right emotion. Then Castro came in, and we created the song you all know,” he recounted.

Since its release, “Adonai” (Remix) has become one of Sarkodie’s most iconic records, earning global recognition and immortalising the legacy of Castro, whose disappearance remains one of Ghana’s greatest musical tragedies.

The rapper also reflected on his 2015 live album Mary, which he described as the best project of his career. The album, which will mark its 10th anniversary on September 12, was created in honour of his late grandmother.

“My grandmother always wanted me to do live music and I couldn’t do it while she was alive. To honour her, I created a whole live album, which till date I think will be very difficult to beat,” he said.

Sarkodie added that many fans and critics consider Mary to be one of his finest works, with deeply personal songs such as “Always On My Mind” continuing to resonate with audiences worldwide.