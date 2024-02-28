3 hours ago

Mas-ud Didi Dramani will continue as the head coach of the Black Galaxies as they prepare for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

Didi Dramani, who took over from Annor Walker in September last year, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having achieved success both domestically and internationally.

With a background in coaching at various levels and a notable stint as assistant coach to the Black Stars, Didi Dramani is expected to assemble a strong squad capable of competing for a place in the next edition of the CHAN tournament.

Prior to his role with the Black Galaxies, Didi Dramani led Ghana to win Bronze at the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Azerbaijan. He also tasted domestic success, winning the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup with Asante Kotoko in 2014.

Assisting Didi Dramani in his coaching endeavors will be Samuel Boadu, former coach of Medeama SC and Accra Hearts of Oak, and Baba Nuhu of Pearl Pia Ladies.

Their collective experience and expertise will be invaluable as they aim to guide the team to success in the CHAN qualifiers.

Ghana's goal is to make another appearance at the CHAN tournament, following a quarter-final exit in the last edition held in Algeria.

With Didi Dramani at the helm, supported by a talented coaching staff, the Black Galaxies are poised to make a strong push for qualification and showcase their capabilities on the continental stage.