1 hour ago

Former Ghana defender Masahudu Alhassan has urged the Black Stars to turn once more to Andre Ayew, insisting the veteran forward still has a key role to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ayew, 36, has not featured for Ghana since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, a tournament that ended in disappointment as the Black Stars exited at the group stage. His international future has since been the subject of debate, particularly after a difficult spell without a club last year.

After leaving French side Le Havre at the end of last season, Ayew spent six months on the sidelines before securing a move to Dutch club NAC Breda, where he signed a deal running until the end of the 2025/26 campaign. He has made three appearances since his arrival, gradually rebuilding his match fitness and form.

Despite questions about his age, Alhassan believes Ayew’s experience, leadership and motivation remain invaluable, especially with Ghana preparing for football’s biggest stage.

“We need Andre Ayew in the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup,” Alhassan told Asempa FM. “His motivation can take the team far.”

Alhassan, who represented Ghana at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, said tournaments of such magnitude require more than just youthful energy, pointing to the importance of seasoned figures who understand the pressures and demands of international football.

Ghana have been drawn in a challenging Group L for the World Cup, alongside England, Croatia and Panama. With the Black Stars facing elite opposition, the debate over blending experience with emerging talent is expected to intensify.

Head coach Otto Addo is due to announce his final squad for the tournament on June 1, and whether Ayew’s name features on that list could prove one of the most closely watched decisions ahead of the World Cup.