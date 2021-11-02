33 minutes ago

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has financially supported traders who lost goods and properties following a fire that gutted the Akim Oda market in September.

Two months ago, traders at the Akim Oda Market lost thousands of cedis to an inferno that razed their market.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his visit to the fire scene promised affected persons of government’s financial support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) and MASLOC.

On the back of this, MASLOC led by its CEO, Madam Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has disbursed a total of GH¢1 million to 20 groups with each person receiving GH¢2,000.

The loans are interest-free with a one-year moratorium.

The event saw in attendance the Senior Adviser to the President, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the Eastern Regional Minister, Mr. Seth Acheampong, the MP for Akim Oda, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, among others.

Source: citifmonline