A massive blaze on Tuesday night ravaged two warehouses along the Spintex Main Road in Accra, destroying goods valued at thousands of Ghana cedis.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the fire broke out at No. 34 Spintex Main Road, directly opposite Takyi Plaza. The distress call was received at 8:04 p.m., and a team from the Kasapreko Fire Station arrived at the scene within four minutes.

Due to the intensity of the fire, reinforcements were quickly dispatched from the Nungua, Tema Metro, Headquarters, Trade Fair, and Motorway Fire Stations, as well as the Ghana Armed Forces Fire Unit. Four private water tankers also assisted in the operation.

Firefighters battled the inferno for several hours, managing to contain it within two hours and fully extinguishing it after an additional five hours.

The two affected warehouses, which stored sanitary wares, furniture, curtain fabrics, and other materials, were completely destroyed. However, the timely intervention of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to a nearby three-storey showroom and adjoining buildings.

One firefighter sustained injuries during the operation and is currently receiving medical treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra.

The GNFS has commended all the emergency response teams for their swift and coordinated effort in managing the situation. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire.