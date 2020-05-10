11 minutes ago

A massive bedbug and insect disinfestation exercise is currently ongoing in all senior high, vocational and special schools in the Western and Western North Regions.

The Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited to provide specialised disinfestation and disinfection exercise for all second circle (public and private) schools across Ghana.

On the first day, schools in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis including the Ahantaman Girls' Senior High, Arch Bishop Porter's Girls Senior High, Diabene Secondary Technical, Adeamra Senior High, St. John's, Fijai and Bompe Senior High Schools among others had their compounds, dormitories, classrooms, dining halls, administration blocks, staff common rooms, assembly halls, security gates and many more fumigated and disinfected successfully.

At the Ahantaman Girl's Senior High School, the Headmistress, Miss Ernestina Kankam, expressed gratitude to the Director General and all authorities of the Ghana Education Service and, the Minister of Education for consdering the challenges the students and the school administrations faced and, subsequently the commitment of coming in to augment their individual efforts to ameliorate their situation.

She underscored the need for the authorities to consistently ensure that bedbugs, rodents and insects are expelled if not destroyed for the schools to experience a conducive environment good enough for academic work.

She was impressed by the work Zoomlion Ghana did in Ahantaman and told the workers to continue to open their hearts and work for mother Ghana in the wake of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Kankam said her school in their inadequate source of funding still manages sometimes to disinfect the school to give the students incident free terms for academic activity.

In a similar development, Headmistress of Arch Bishop Porters Girls' Senior High School, Mrs. Charllote Asiedu Musah was full of praises to the GES and education ministry and for the innovation and concern shown to the staff and students of all second circle schools.

She appealed for the authorities to make it permanent for the schools to be periodically fumigated for the safety of staff and students of the schools.

Mrs. Musah also appreciated the zealous commitment that Zoomlion workers have put into the work and prayed the company grows into a multinational recounting on the corporate social responsibility services it has recently done for the university communities in Ghana.

The General Manager of Zoomlion/Western Waste Limited, Alhaji Abdallah Abdulai, explained that the use of the chemical call inesfly was targeting insects and rodents while the chlorine solution was to destroy all viruses and bacteria including the Coronavirus on the school campuses.

He was optimistic that given the fact that schools were off and that the chemical will be allowed to function properly by the time students will return the schools will then be safe for them to occupy.

On the second day, schools such as Sekondi College, Takoradi Vocational, Twin City Special, Catholic Special, Catholic Vocational, Methodist and Sekondi Senior High Schools were disinfected and fumigated among others.

The team is scheduled to attend to other schools in the Western and Western North Regions on Sunday and Monday through to the next weekend.