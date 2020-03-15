2 hours ago

Obuasi Ashantigold swept aside their numerous problems both on and off field as they came back from behind to beat relegation haunted Karela United.

The miners recorded an impressive 2-1 win over the hapless Karela United at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa on Sunday.

Karela United took the lead in the game in the 66th minute of the second half through Diawisie Taylor but it was not enough as the miners came back strongly.

It was a game full of entertainment as both sides created several openings and excitement through out the 90 minutes.

The miners did not relent as defender Samed Ibrahim proved to be the unlikely goalscorer as he grabbed the equalizer for the visitors.

Ashgold were not content with the draw as they pushed for the winner and it duly arrived as Benedict Wobenu scored what proved to be the winner .

The miners have now ended a three game winless streak that involved their biggest ever league defeat in their history against WAFA.