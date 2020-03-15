12 minutes ago

Bechem United were able to keep intact their unbeaten form while playing at home in the Ghana Premier League this season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The hunters managed a goalless drawn game with high flying Aduana Stars at their backyard on Sunday.

Bechem United were looking to do a hat trick on teams based in the Bono and Ahafo Regions after beating Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea but were unable to add the Ogya boys to their scalp.

Aduana Stars have this season developed the penchant for getting results even at difficult grounds away from home by so doing curing their away sickness.

Bechem United were full of confidence going into the fixture after beating Ashgold last week at Obuasi but they were unable to open up the resolute Aduana defence.

Both teams huffed and puffed but none of them were unable to break the deadlock as they each settled for a point in the crunch fixture.