1 hour ago

The most impressive and in-form side in the Ghana Premier League Elmina Sharks continued their wonderful run as they recorded a 2-1 win over struggling Dreams FC.

Dreams Fc have been in fine form in the Ghana Premier League as they are unbeaten in their last seven games in the league.

Coach Yaw Acheampong's side who were playing in front of their vociferous fans at Elmina took the initiative in the game controlling the tempo and posing all sorts of threat to Dreams Fc.

It was no surprise as they made their dominance count when they opened the scores in the 21st minute through Augustine Owusu.

Dreams Fc were quickly awakened by the goal and restored parity some 9 minutes later through Suleman Mohammed in the 30th minute of the game.

Elmina Sharks turned on the screw in the second half and they were rewarded once again through Augustine Owusu who grabbed his brace in the 54th minute to give his side all the three points.

Dreams Fc tried to dream of an equalizer but it was only a pipe dream as it never materialized and walked away empty handed.

Elmina Sharks had picked up four wins from their last six games before their win over Dreams Fc and surprisingly, they met Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in their last six outings and drew with both sides.

At home, they have been resolute coupled with some amazing results on the road - Sharks beat Medeama SC 2-1 at Tarkwa, drew 1-1 with Hearts of Oak and then settled for a 0-0 against Kotoko on Thursday.