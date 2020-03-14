2 hours ago

The Compliance and Integrity Unit of the Ghana Football Association has written to AshantiGold SC President Dr. Kwaku Frimpong seeking clarification about a statement he purportedly made after their Ghana Premier League fixture against WAFA at Sogakope on 1st March 2020.

Dr. Frimpong is said to have alleged that the game was manipulated. He further stated in an interview on Kumasi-based Ashh FM that he sensed elements of betting in the game.

Dr. Frimpong is being asked to confirm making the statement and if true assist the GFA with details of evidence available to him.

The Code of Ethics 2019 of the Ghana Football Association requires participants of Ghana football including club executives (Dr. Kwaku Frimpong) to corporate with the Unit to investigate incidents in match manipulation.

It must also be noted that the Code of Ethics and the Disciplinary Code prohibits the making of false allegations without proof.