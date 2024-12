4 hours ago

Match officials for Access Bank Division One League matchday ten

By: Yaw Opoku Amoako

The Referees Appointment Committee has made appointments for Matchday Ten of the Access Bank Division One League. Find the details below: No. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE A 1. DATE: FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2024 MATCH: NORTHERN CITY FC VS W. CATHOLIC STARS VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM REFEREE: FESTUS DORMEFA BEWU ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON AND SHERIFF KWAKU DUAH 4TH REFEREE: OLIVER TETTEH MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN MOHAMMED VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MOHAMMED MUTAKA GFA CAMERAMAN: LIVE ON GLOBE TV 2. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21,2024 MATCH: REAL TAMALE UNITED VS YAPEI FC VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM REFEREE: JERRY ELIKEM ADABLE ASSISTANTS: ISAAC PINTO AND ADAMS ABDUL SAMAD 4TH REFEREE: SIELA MAHAM A ADAMS MATCH COMMISSIONER: SEIDU BOMISON VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK GFA CAMERMAN: SAMUEL DZIMEDO 3. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: WA POWER VS TAMALE CITY VENUE: MALIK JABIR STADIUM REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA ASSISTANTS: FELIX APULA AND EMMANUEL AKANDEE 4TH REFEREE: FUSEINI ALFAA BA-ADEY MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NGMINDIEYE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL SAANI GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSY ATTA 4. DATE: MONDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024 MATCH: VICTORY CLUB WARRIORS VS WA SORE NANTE VENUE: WENCHI SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: BENEDICT OPPONG ANANE ASSISTANTS: ABDUL RAHAMAN ABUGBILLA AND EMMANUEL OPOKU 4TH REFEREE: ERIC SEFA ANTWI MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSTAPHA ABUKARI VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL MUMIN GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ADU ZONE ONE B 5. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: TECHIMAN LIBERTY YOUTH VS TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: IDDI RAFIK ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AWINBIRE AYAMGA AND KINGSLEY ASARE 4TH REFEREE: JOHN KOOMSON MATCH COMMISSIONER: BOADU AHMED VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: LIVE ON GLOBE TV 6. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: BOFOAKWA TANO VS WAMANAFO MIGHTY ROYALS VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK REFEREE: ABUBAKAR SADIQ YAKUBU ASSISTANTS: DONMUA MORO AHMMED AND ABDUL MUMUNI HAMDAN 4TH REFEREE: YAHYA IBRAHIM MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANCIS ANANE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OPOKU THOMA S GFA CAMERAMAN: WILLIAM ARTHUR 7. DATE: MONDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024 MATCH: TECHIMAN HEROES VS K.A.C SOCCER ACADEMY VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK REFEREE: MOHAMMED BAAKO ALHASSAN ASSISTANTS: YAKUBU ABDUL RAHAMAN AND ADAM AMINU 4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU UMAR MATCH COMMISSIONER: SHAIBU IBRAHIM VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA 8. DATE: TUESDAY DECEMBER 24, 2024 MATCH: DORMAA UNITY SC VS DEBIBI UNITED VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU I PARK REFEREE: ABUBAKAR HAKEEM ASSISTANTS: IDDRISU ISSAHAKU AND YAKUBU SAYIBU 4TH REFEREE: TALHAT ABDUL KARIM MATCH COMMISSIONER: AFARI TENIM VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMPAABENG VINCENT GFA CAMERAMAN: LIVE ON GLOBE TV ZONE TWO 9. DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: KING FAISAL FC VS SWEDRU ALL BLACKS VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM REFEREE: EDWARD ANANE ASSISTANTS: CHRISTOPHER DEFFOR AND KOJO LARBI WAGYA 4TH REFEREE: DANIEL OTENG APPIAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: AMOAH SARFO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HELEN DARKO GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO 10. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VS FUTURE STARS VENUE: GOMOA FETTEH WAFA ASTRO TURF REFEREE: EBENEZER ABBEY ASSISTANTS: GEORGE FIALESEPE AND JOHN NYAVOR 4TH REFEREE: ESO DOH MORRISON MATCH COMMISSIONER: DR PERIGRINE PEARCE-PEARSON VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH 11. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: SEKONDI ROSPAK FC VS PAC ACADEMY VENUE: AKOON PARK REFEREE: JOSEPH OSAFO ASSISTANTS: COURAGE KUEDUFIA AND PATRICK PETER OSEI 4TH REFEREE: COURAGE AMPOFO MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANTHONY HACKMAN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD BAFFOUR NKRUMAH GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN EYINDA 12. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO VS SEFWI ALL STARS VENUE: AMPAIN AAK II SPORTS ARENA REFEREE: KUMURIWOR IBRAHIM MUNTAWAKILU ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN ADJEI AND JONAS KWESI ANAISE 4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL ODOOM MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJEI KANE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ALEX ADU GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG 13. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: ASEKEM FC VS BEKWAI HEROES VENUE: DR. KOFI KODUA SARPONG STADIUM REFEREE: OSMAN DAUDA ASSISTANTS: MARVELOUS AMEDIOLE AND VITUS MAAKAPIER PUTTIERI 4TH REFEREE: EMMAUNEL OTOO MATCH COMMISSIONER: CHARLES DARKWAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SAANI SALIFU GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSY ATTA 14. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: SKYY FC VS MYSTERIOUS DWARFS VENUE: GYANDU PARK REFEREE: DERRICK COMMEY ASSISTANTS: ERIC NDEBUGRI AND BILL ODARTEI WELLINGTON 4TH REFEREE: FELIX AGBOZO MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL AUBYN VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FELIX BOANSI GFA CAMERAMAN: ELIAS NINSON 15. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: NEW EDUBIASE VS SEKONDI ELEVEN WISE VENUE: LEN CLAY STADIUM REFEREE: RIGHTEOUS OWUSU ASSISTANTS: JOHN ANSAH AND PATRICK APPIAH KODUA 4TH REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL ASANTE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ALIMATU SADIA GFA CAMERAMAN: KWAKU KWANING 16. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: UCC YOUNGSTERS VS ELMINA SHARKS VENUE: ROBERT MENSAH PARK REFEREE: KADIR MOHAMMED ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ASIEDU AND PHILIP ODOOM EGHAN 4TH REFEREE: BLISS DOUGLAS KPORHA MATCH COMMISSIONER: GABRIEL INKOOM VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: JOSPH OFORI MENSAH GFA CAMERAMAN: RICHMOND OBENG ZONE THREE 17. DATE: FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2024 MATCH: GOLDEN KICK VS PORT CITY VENUE: TUBA ASTRO TURF REFEREE: WILLIAM AGBOVI ASSISTANTS: GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSEM AND JOSEPH LARYEA 4TH REFEREE: BRIGHHT APEAMENYO MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEX TETTEH ODONKOR VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSEI OWUSU CHRISTIAN GFA CAMERAMAN: STEPHEN BINEY 18. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: FC NANIA VS HOME STARS VENUE: LEGON NANIA PARK REFEREE: DAVID PARKER ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO AND JAMES AINOOSON 4TH REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISAAC SODJOWU EFFAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MICHAEL DUAH GFA CAMERAMAN: HENRY WOODE 19. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: KOFORIDUA SEMPER FI FC VS ATTRAM DE VISSER VENUE: KOFORIDUAH SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: JAMES AKAKPO ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSHIENI AND MINKAA-IL FAUZAN 4TH REFEREE: ANGEL ELISHA MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANKLIN CAESAR VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TABI MOSES GFA CAMERAMAN: MICHAEL DUHO 20. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: KINGS PALACE VS HOHOE UNITED VENUE: AKOTEX PARK REFEREE: CONFIDENCE ADJETEY BLESS ASSISTANTS: JOSHUA ANANE AND SOLOMON KUGRE DEMBANG 4TH REFEREE: EMMAUEL BAAH MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDWARD QUAYE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SYLVESTER TETTEH GFA CAMERAMAN: MICHEAL DUHO 21. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: AKATSI ALL STARS VS OKWAWU UNITED VENUE: GSCE, PRAMPRAM REFEREE: AKWASI ANANE APPIAH ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI AND FRANCIS OBOH 4TH REFEREE: HASHIMIWU ISSIFU MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN JANTUAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE MENSAH GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB 22. DATE: MONDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024 MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VS RAINMASTERS FC VENUE: AKIM ODA SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: SOLOMON KOJO DOKU ASSISTANTS: JASPER ROBINSON AND BONOMIA TORDIA BASHIRU 4TH REFEREE: JONAH ATIIMBISA APIENTBADEK MATCH COMMISSIONER: GIDEON DENYO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RACHAEL KORANKYE GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE 23. DATE: MONDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024 MATCH: INTER ALLIES VS NA GOD FC VENUE: REFEREE: GEORGE SODJONU EFFAH ASSISTANTS: MOSES AMEGBETOR AND SAMUEL DAVOR 4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH PIMPONG MATCH COMMISSIONER: DENNIS OWARE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: RICHMOND OBENG 24. DATE: MONDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024 MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS TRUE DEMOCRACY VENUE: TUBA ASTRO TURF REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDUL RAUF AND DANIEL CONNEY 4TH REFEREE: KWADWO APPIAH NYARKO MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN OBUOBISA VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSEI OWUSU CHRISTIAN GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Ghana Guardian.