Match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday fourteen

By: Yaw Opoku Amoako

The Referees Committee has announced Match Officials for Matchday fourteen of the Ghana Premier League. Below are the Match Officials: NO. REFEREES, VENUES AND OTHER OFFFICIALS 1. DATE: FRIDAY DECEMBER 20, 2024 – 7PM MATCH: HEARTS OF OAK VS BEREKUM CHELSEA - LIVE VENUE: UNIVERSITY OF GHANA STADIUM REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM ASSISTANTS: ABDULAI ABDUL SALAM AND HALILU ALHASSAN 4TH REFEREE: CHARLES BULU MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ODDOM VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SENA RICHARDS 2. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024- LIVE MATCH: DREAMS FC VS ASANTE KOTOKO VENUE: TUBA ASTRO TURF REFEREE: MOHAMMED MISBAOU ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDULAI AND JOSHUA AGBO 4TH REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHEAL AYAH VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC COLLINS ODOOM 3. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: NATIONS FC VS LEGON CITIES VENUE: DR. KWAME KYEI SPORTS COMPLEX REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY AND ROLAND ADDY 4TH REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANK NIMAKO VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ALI SHERIFF MOHAMMED GFA CAMERAMAN: SETH AMOAKO 4. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS FC SAMARTEX VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK REFEREE: REGINALD COLLINS AMOAH ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE AND SETH ABLETOR 4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS MATCH COMMISSIONER: SOWAH GHARTEY VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG DUAH GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA 5. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: HEART OF LIONS VS BASAKE HOLY STARS VENUE: KPANDO STADIUM REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY ASSISTANTS: YAHYA ASHEIKWEI MENSAH AND HENRY ESSEL BEDIAKO 4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH YEBOAH ACHEAMPONG VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERIC ELI ADZIE GFA CAMERAMAN: MICHEAL ICED 6. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: GOLDSTARS FC VS NSOATREMAN FC VENUE: BIBIANI DUN’S PARK REFEREE: ADAARI ABDUL LATIF ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL DOLAGBANU AND PAUL ATIMAKA 4TH REFEREE: MAWULI KLU MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM QUAYE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI GFA CAMERAMAN: AFRIYIE AKUFFO 7. DATE: SATURDAY DECEMBER 21, 2024 MATCH: YOUNG APOSTLES VS VISION FC VENUE: WENCHI SPORTS STADIUM REFEREE: PRINCE OKOTO NTIAMOAH ASSISTANTS: RICHARD NARTEY AND ALEX OSAM 4TH REFEREE: AMADU IBRAHIM MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OWUSU ACHIAW VICTOR GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ADU 8. DATE: MONDAY DECEMBER 23, 2024 MATCH: ADUANA FC VS ACCRA LIONS VENUE: NANA AGYEMAN BADU I PARK REFEREE: GABRIEL OPOKU ARHIN ASSISTANTS: ISAAC ODOOM AND GILBERT ADOM MENSAH 4TH REFEREE: NATHAN ANAFO MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABDUL GANIYU VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:VINCENT AMPAABENG GFA CAMERAMAN: ENOCH SIAW 9. DATE: WEDNESDAY JANUARY 1, 2024 MATCH: MEDEAMA SC VS KARELA UNITED VENUE: TNA STADIUM REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY ASSISTANTS: GABRIEL BOATENG AND BLESS AWADZI 4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH KWOFIE MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHEAL ARTHUR DADZIE VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RICHARD B. NKRUMAH GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL BENTUM

