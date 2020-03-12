2 hours ago

The Referees Committee has announced Match officials for the Ghana Premier League match week 15.

Here are the officials for the weekend matches:

Match :BECHEM UNITED Vs ADUANA STARS ( Sun) Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park Referee: Jones Akubiem

Asst 1: Emmanuel Dolagbanu Asst2: Tijani Mohammed 4th Ref: Selorm Kpormegbe M/C : Mike Amedior

Match : TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS Vs EBUSUA DWARFS (Sun)

Venue: Techiman Park Referee: Maxwell Owusu Asst 1: Isaac Opoku Antwi Asst2: Richard Appiah 4th Ref: Samadji Joshua M/C : M.I Salisu

Match : BREKUM CHELSEA Vs WAFA (Sun) Referee: Wiseman Ghansah Asst 1:Roland Addy Asst2: Ali Timuah Baah 4th Ref: Bismark Appiah M/C : A.S Seidu

Match : ELMINA SHARKS Vs DREAMS FC (Sun) Referee: Emmanuel Eshun Asst 1: Emmanuel Allou Tebson Asst2: Gilbert Adom Mensah 4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri M/C : William Gidiglo

Match :GREAT OLYMPICS Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS (Sun) Referee: George Mawuli Vormawoh Asst 1: Kwasi Brobbey Acheampong Asst2: Francis Bonzie Arthur 4th Ref: Charles Bulu Benle M/C : C.M Atsatsa

Match : KARELA UNITED Vs ASHANTIGOLD (Sun) Referee: Abdul Latif Adaari Asst 1: Isaac Odoom Asst2: ALEX Osam 4th Ref: Kenny Padi M/C : Michael Ayeh

Match :INTER ALLIES Vs ASANTE KOTOKO (Mon) Referee: Gabriel Opoku Arhin Asst 1: Dakurah Soglo Augustine Asst2: Emmanuel Dei 4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim M/C : Abaidoo Mensah

Match : KING FAISAL Vs HEARTS OF OAK (Sat) Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah Asst 1: Patrick Papala Asst2: Kofi Kyei Andoh 4th Ref: Musah Mubarik M/C : Mark Koudua

Match :LEGON CITIES Vs MEDEAMA SC (Sat) Referee: Mohammed Bisbau Asst 1: Paul Atimaka Asst2: Peter Dawsa 4th Ref: Akudzi Martins M/C : Charles Darkwah