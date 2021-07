45 minutes ago

The Quarter final matches in the MTN FA Cup will be played this weekend at three centres – Obuasi, Elmina and Tarkwa. Two third tier teams – Attram De Visser Soccer Academy and Kintampo Top Talent are fighting for a semi-final place against three former Champions of the competition, namely, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC.

The Referees appointments committee has released the following referees for the matches.