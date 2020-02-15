31 minutes ago

The Referees Committee had released the list of officials for match week 5 of the the Women's Premier League scheduled for this weekend.

Below is the list:

Women’s premier league week 5

Northern Zone

Match : KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY Vs FABULOUS LADIES Venue : Paa Joe Park Referee: Joyce O. Appiah Asst 1 : Patricia Kyere Asst2: Grace Apalozoya 4th Ref: Juliet Appiah M/C: Vida Dapah

Match : SUPREME LADIES Vs AMPEM DARKOA LADIES Venue : Paa Joe Park Referee: Theresa Bremansu Asst 1 : Gifty Anarigede Asst2: Betty Banono 4th Ref: Beatrice Bekui M/C: Vida Yabani

Match : PRISONS LADIES Vs ASHTOWN LADIES Venue : Sunyani Coronation Park Referee: Lovia B. Duodo Asst 1 : Charity Abugum Asst2: Belinda Kusina Abane 4th Ref: Monica Lange M/C: Sayibu Midiatu

Match : NORTHERN LADIES Vs PEARL PIA Venue : Utrecht Park - Tamale Referee: Felicia Addo Asst 1 : Diana Kpieongyi Asst2: Elizabeth Alela 4th Ref: Vida Yenube M/C: Ahmed Mansura

Southern zone

Match : HALIFAX LADIES Vs LADYSTRIKERS Venue : Tema sports stadium Referee: Gloria Y. Mortsu Asst 1 : Beatrice Thaud Asst2: Doris Essumang Darko 4th Ref:Priscilla Klove M/C: Innocentia Agbavitor

Match : SAMARIA LADIES Vs IMMIGRATIONS LADIES Venue : McDan La Town Park Referee: Rita N. Boateng Asst 1 : Mary Tei Asst2:Gloria Akwandoh 4th Ref: Mavis Anani M/C: Benedicta Wormade

Match : HASAACAS LADIES Vs SOCCER INTELLECTUALS Venue : Essipon Sports Stadium Referee: Cynthia Anafo Asst 1 : Winifred Adoku Asst2: Agnes Gohoho 4th Ref: Augustina M/C: Offei Duodu

Match : SEA LIONS Vs POLICE LADIES Venue : Nduom Sports Stadium Referee:Barikisu Salifu Asst 1 : Augustina Grand Asst2: Abigail Abanga 4th Ref: Ayishetu Amadu M/C: Susana Brown