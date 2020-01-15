1 hour ago

King Faisal will still not be able to count on new signings Micheal Akuffo, Daniel Nii Adjei and Osman Bashiru for this afternoon clash.

The good news is that Goalkeeper Alexander Domfeh has finished serving his suspension and is available for selection against Bechem United.

Match Preview

King Faisal welcome Bechem United on Wednesday in the match day four of the Ghana Premier League in search of their first win of the new campaign.

The 'Insha Allah' lads are yet to record a win in the 2019/2020 league season after losing their opening three games.

They currently sit 15th on the league log and will like to register their first win on Wednesday against the 'hunters'.

There has been a lot of improvement from King Faisal if you compare their first game against Dreams to their last game against Aduana Stars.

" I'm happy with the progress of the team. We are improving game by game. And I'm hoping things will get better for us in the subsequent games" Head coach Anthony Commey ahead of the Bechem United clash.

The likes of Charles Adu Gyamfi, Frank Boateng and Ibrahim Osman have improved in recent games and will be key for King Faisal in getting their first win this season.

Bechem United on the other hand will be hoping for their first away win after losing their first away game against Inter Allies in Accra.

Lying seventh on the log with six points, the hunters will fancy their chances against the home side who are yet to pick a point after three games.

Their victory over Great Olympics could invigorate them to go all out against King Faisal.

Match Fact

King Faisal and Bechem United have only met in one season.

2013/14

Week 15, Dec 14

Faisal 2-1 Bechem

Week 16, Feb 5

Bechem 2-0 Faisal.

Gate fees

Popular stands and Center line = 10cedis

Vip= 15 cedis