Kwame Poku scored a brace for Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Monday afternoon in their match day eight clash in the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The free scoring striker opened the scoring for Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the 10th minute of the game but it was the much maligned Brazilian midfielder Fabio Dos Santos Gama who stole the headlines.

He was a pure delight to watch as his vision was telling on the game by supplying two assist for both Kwame Poku's goals.

The porcupine warriors opened the scores of the game as early as the 10th minute after Brazilian import Fabio Gama sent in a cross from the left side into the path of striker Kwame Poku who chested the ball before he lofted it into the top right corner of the net for a sublime finish.

It did not take long for Fabio Gama who is making his first start for the club since signing for Kotoko in October to show the stuff he is made off as he sent a 4o yard pass over the top of the Liberty Professionals defense before Kwame Poku latched onto it and steered it home to make it two nil.

Kwame Poku has now scored five goals in six games for the Porcupine warriors.