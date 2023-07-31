10 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko forward, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, expressed his joy after featuring in Dundee United's 2-0 victory over Carlisle United FC during a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The match served as preparation for the upcoming 2023/24 season in the Scottish Championship.

The 19-year-old put on an impressive performance during the game, playing for 73 minutes and showcasing his skills on the field.

Taking to social media, Cudjoe shared his excitement and gratitude to the supporters, hinting at his anticipation for the upcoming season.

On Instagram, he wrote, "Good day at the office. Fans were amazing. Looking forward to seeing you all in August."

Throughout the pre-season games, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has consistently proven himself as a top performer for Dundee United.

Last season, he had limited opportunities, making only 12 appearances in the Scottish Premiership as the team suffered relegation to the second tier.

However, with a strong showing in the pre-season and his growing experience at the club since joining in 2021, Cudjoe is eager for the upcoming season to be his breakthrough year.

He aims to make a significant impact and contribute to Dundee United's success in the Scottish Championship.

Fans and supporters are excited to see how the young Ghanaian forward continues to develop and play a key role in Dundee United's quest to reclaim their position in the top tier of Scottish football.

With his talent and determination, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has the potential to make a name for himself and become an integral part of the team's future successes.