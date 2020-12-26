25 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah says the club was put off by the exorbitant demands that was being made by the management of youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe.

The then 16 year old winger spent a season on loan at Kumasi Asante Kotoko and impressed each time he was handed an opportunity.

Kotoko was keen to make the move permanent but the outrageous demands from the player's manager was a stumbling block.

He also blamed former coach Maxwell Konadu who told him he did not want any players on loan at the club.

The CEO made this known in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“Maxwell Konadu insisted no loan players for Asante Kotoko SC before the start of the season, so as the Chief Executive Officer I have to abide by it”

"Agents of Matthew Anim Cudjoe was quoting $250,000 or on loan but coach says he didn't want a loan player. I had told Samuel Anim Addo that was huge. He wasn't ready to come down

Then he requested for a loan deal but we can not give the youngster the platform to get expensive again”