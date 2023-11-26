2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Mavis Owusu made a significant impact on the Saudi Arabian football scene, leading Al Hilal Women to a triumphant 4-0 victory against Al Suqur in the Saudi Women's FA Cup.

The star striker demonstrated her exceptional talent by scoring a remarkable hat-trick, contributing three goals to Al Hilal's impressive win.

Since joining Al Hilal from Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies in October, Owusu has been in excellent form.

Her outstanding performance in this match marked her first career hat-trick in Saudi Arabia.

Expressing her gratitude on social media after the game, Owusu wrote, "I'm very much grateful to God for my first hat trick in the Saudi league FA Cup and for the 3 points victory."

Al Hilal Women now stands among the eight teams remaining in the competition, alongside Al Fawz, Al Shabab, Al-Ahly, Al-Qadisiyah, Eastern Flame, Al Riyadh, and Al-Ittihad.

Owusu's impressive display adds to the team's optimism as they progress in the Saudi Women's FA Cup.