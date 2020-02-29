1 hour ago

In what is becoming a cliche with players when they find new love they pen love letters to their exes,I mean when they get new clubs they write letters expressing their love for their old club they just ditched.

Ghanaian winger Maxwell Boadu Acosty has joined the fray writing an emotional letter to his old club Rijeka off Croatia after securing a move away to South Korean side Anyan FC.

Acosty has been with the Croatian side Rijeka for the past two seasons but has now decided to seek pastures anew.

Acosty's message below:

"From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank the city Rijeka and its people, the fans, the club, all the coaches I have had and their staff, the companions with whom I had the pleasure of sharing the dressing room, they are really guys exceptional and I will miss them a lot. A special thanks also goes to all the workers of rijeka who have always loved me. Rijeka has been my home for 2 and a half years and will always be ... thank you very much ... I will never forget you." he posted on Instagram.

The Ghanaian played scored three goals in 17 matches for Rijeka in the 2019-20 season.