2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Maxwell Boakye delivered a standout performance as his team, Ferroviario de Maputo, secured a convincing victory against Pemba Bay in the Mozambique top-flight league on Sunday.

Formerly of Hearts of Oak, Boakye showcased his talent by scoring a second-half brace, propelling his side to a resounding 3-0 win as they concluded the first round of the league on a high note.

The hosts wasted no time and took the lead just seven minutes into the exhilarating encounter, heading into halftime with a one-goal advantage.

A spirited performance in the second half saw Ferroviario de Maputo add two more goals, both courtesy of the Ghanaian forward.

Boakye, who played for 88 minutes, found the back of the net in the 53rd and 67th minutes, solidifying the victory for the home team.

Throughout the season, Boakye has been in impressive form for the capital-based club, netting six goals and providing three assists in 11 matches.

His consistent performances have been instrumental in Ferroviario de Maputo's success.