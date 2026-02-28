4 hours ago

Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has advised Asante Kotoko SC to remain patient in their search for a new head coach, warning against rushing into an appointment without careful consideration.

‎The Porcupine Warriors have been without a substantive coach since the resignation of Karim Zito, with assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu currently leading the side on an interim basis until the end of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.

‎Speaking to 3Sports, Konadu himself, a former Kotoko coach stressed that managing one of Ghana’s biggest clubs requires more than technical ability.

‎“It is about who will fit the bill. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, you need coaches with character to handle the pressure and their fanbase,” he said.

‎“It is all about being patient and making sure you go for the right one.”

‎Kotoko, one of the most decorated clubs in Ghanaian football, have faced intense scrutiny from supporters in recent seasons, making the next managerial appointment a crucial decision for the club’s leadership.

‎Off the pitch, the club recently unveiled a new three-member Board of Directors. Mr James Osei Brown has been appointed chairman, with Mr Kwasi Osei Ofori serving as vice chairman. Mr Kofi Amoa-Abban, founder and chief executive of Rigworld Group, also joins the board.

‎Attention now turns back to football matters, as Kotoko prepare to host Vision FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 24 fixture.

‎For many supporters, the hope is that stability in the boardroom coupled with patience in the dugout, will pave the way for a more consistent future.