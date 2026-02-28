Former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has advised Asante Kotoko SC to remain patient in their search for a new head coach, warning against rushing into an appointment without careful consideration.
The Porcupine Warriors have been without a substantive coach since the resignation of Karim Zito, with assistant coach Prince Yaw Owusu currently leading the side on an interim basis until the end of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season.
Speaking to 3Sports, Konadu himself, a former Kotoko coach stressed that managing one of Ghana’s biggest clubs requires more than technical ability.
“It is about who will fit the bill. Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, you need coaches with character to handle the pressure and their fanbase,” he said.
“It is all about being patient and making sure you go for the right one.”
Kotoko, one of the most decorated clubs in Ghanaian football, have faced intense scrutiny from supporters in recent seasons, making the next managerial appointment a crucial decision for the club’s leadership.
Off the pitch, the club recently unveiled a new three-member Board of Directors. Mr James Osei Brown has been appointed chairman, with Mr Kwasi Osei Ofori serving as vice chairman. Mr Kofi Amoa-Abban, founder and chief executive of Rigworld Group, also joins the board.
Attention now turns back to football matters, as Kotoko prepare to host Vision FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their Matchday 24 fixture.
For many supporters, the hope is that stability in the boardroom coupled with patience in the dugout, will pave the way for a more consistent future.
