20 minutes ago

Coach of Aduana Stars WO Tandoh has spitted venom on his colleague coach who manages Asante Kotoko Maxwell Konadu.

On Wednesday the two sides cross swords at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in a match which had lots of drama and subplots.

The home side Aduana Stars were the victors with a last minute goals from Samuel Bioh settling matters between the two sides but the Aduana gaffer has taken matters beyond the pitch continuing the war of words with his Kotoko counterpart.

The ex-military man has branded his fellow coach a disgrace to the football fraternity and also calling him unprintable names.

“Maxwell Konadu is a village coach and came to play this village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana Football and the new generation of footballers. He doesn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko send this bush tactics to London, Hearts will beat them” W.O Tandoh told Accra based Angel FM.