Fomer Vice President and newly elected 2028 NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has prayed to God to guide him in this renewed bid to seek the mandate of Ghanaians and serve the country as President.

The former Vice President was elected by the NPP as its Presidential Candidate for the 2028 election, and the party held an inter-denominational national thanksgiving service in Accra to thank God for a successful election.

Speaking at the programme, Dr. Bawumia expressed immense gratitude to God for His favours upon the party, and also asked for more favours to be able to serve the country better, as he leads the NPP to the 2028 election.

"There is work to be done. Serious work. The kind of work that requires patience, listening, learning, and showing up even when applause is absent. The kind of work that places country before comfort and duty before ego," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Our nation requires the best efforts that each of us can put up. It requires that we all give the best of our ideas, our sweat and our sacrifice to build the nation our forebearers envisioned."

As leader of the party, Dr. Bawumia assured partg faithful of his commitment to the task, and also pledged to work with all committed party members.

"I pledge my full commitment to this task. Not alone, but together with you. Together with every committed party member, every volunteer, every youth organiser, every woman leader, every elder who still believes that Ghana can be better than what we see today."

"May God heal our party. May God heal our nation. And may God grant us the wisdom and strength to serve Ghana with integrity, courage, and love," he said.