6 hours ago

Manchester United produced a composed and clinical display to beat Manchester City 2–0 in the Manchester derby, with second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu settling a fiercely contested encounter.

After a tight and cagey first half at Old Trafford, United found the breakthrough just after the hour mark through a moment of individual brilliance. Bryan Mbeumo curled home a stunning effort on 65 minutes, finally giving Manchester United the lead after earlier goals by Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes had both been ruled out for offside.

The opening 45 minutes had offered little to separate the two rivals on paper. Both teams registered four shots apiece before the break, but United were sharper and more purposeful in the final third, forcing two shots on target compared to City’s solitary effort. Pep Guardiola’s side enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to turn control into genuine danger.

City pushed forward in search of an equaliser after falling behind, but their lack of cutting edge proved costly. United absorbed the pressure and struck decisively on the counter in the closing stages.

On 76 minutes, Patrick Dorgu doubled United’s advantage, finishing calmly to cap a disciplined team performance and send the home crowd into celebration. The goal underlined United’s growing confidence as they managed the final stages with maturity and control.

For Manchester City, the defeat was a frustrating one. Despite enjoying the ball for long periods, they were unable to break down a well-organised United defence and were punished for lapses at the back.

United, by contrast, will take heart from a derby win built on patience, resilience and moments of quality. Mbeumo’s opener provided the spark, while Dorgu’s late goal ensured the points stayed red in Manchester on a night when efficiency proved more decisive than possession.