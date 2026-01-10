6 hours ago

Seventeen-year-old Ryan McAidoo is poised to take a major step in his young career after being named in Manchester City’s squad for their FA Cup match against Exeter City.

The English-born teenager, who is eligible to represent Ghana, has been handed the opportunity by Pep Guardiola ahead of the tie, putting him in line for a potential senior debut in one of English football’s most historic competitions.

For McAidoo, the moment carries particular weight. The FA Cup has long been a stage where emerging talents first announce themselves, and City’s decision to include the 17-year-old reflects the faith the club has in his development and promise after impressing at youth level.

Still at the beginning of his journey, McAidoo has risen steadily through City’s academy system, earning attention for his confidence on the ball and maturity beyond his years. Should he feature, he would become one of the youngest players with Ghanaian roots to appear for the Premier League champions.

There is further Ghanaian interest in the fixture, with Antoine Semenyo also set to make his Manchester City debut in barely 24 hours after signing for Cuty, adding an extra layer of anticipation for supporters in Ghana and the wider diaspora as City prepare for their FA Cup game against Exeter.