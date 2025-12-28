9 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian actress and television presenter Nana Ama McBrown has made an emotional public appeal for calm, dignity and respect following the confirmation of her divorce from Maxwell Mensah, urging Ghanaians to refrain from insults, harassment and speculation directed at her former husband.

Speaking on Showbiz 360, McBrown addressed growing public commentary surrounding her personal life, stressing that although her marriage has ended, the bond she shares with Maxwell Mensah has not been erased.

According to her, their relationship spans many years of shared history, mutual respect and responsibility, particularly as parents to a child, and should not be reduced to gossip or public ridicule.

Nana Ama McBrown explained that her marriage was lived largely in the public eye, making it difficult to shield her separation from public scrutiny.

However, she said she prefers transparency over rumours and whispered narratives, insisting that the end of a marriage does not automatically translate into hostility or bitterness between former partners.

In a heartfelt statement, the actress revealed that she still refers to Maxwell Mensah as her husband in some contexts, not out of confusion, but as an acknowledgement of the fact that she remains the longest partner he has ever been with.

She emphasised that while they are no longer legally married, the respect and regard they have for each other remain firmly intact.

“I do not like the murmuring,” McBrown said, expressing concern about how her former husband is treated in public.

She disclosed that she has received reports of people judging, harassing or speaking disrespectfully to him when he is seen at social events.

According to her, such behaviour is unfair and unnecessary, as he is now a free man deserving of peace and dignity.

She appealed directly to the public to extend to Maxwell Mensah the same love and support they have shown her throughout her decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Nana Ama McBrown stressed that insulting or attacking him indirectly affects their child and undermines the maturity with which both parties have handled their separation.

The actress also reiterated that communication between her and her former husband has not ceased.

Rather, she described their current relationship as one built on friendship, cooperation and co-parenting, making it impossible—and unhealthy—for them to become enemies.

Nana Ama McBrown officially confirmed on 17 December 2025 that her 12-year marriage to Maxwell Mensah had ended.

She described the separation as mutual, peaceful and free from resentment, explaining in earlier interviews that both parties reached a point where continuing the marriage was no longer emotionally sustainable.

In a separate interview on TV3, McBrown further opened up about why she continues to wear her wedding ring despite the divorce.

She explained that the marriage was contracted under customary law, not through the courts, and when the decision to separate was taken, both families formally dissolved the union, even though they were unhappy about the outcome.

According to her, she deliberately chose to keep the divorce private initially because she believes marital separations do not always need to turn into public spectacles filled with accusations and legal battles.

She maintained that divorce should not automatically be portrayed as ugly or chaotic.

Nana Ama McBrown described Maxwell Mensah as a gentleman, noting that throughout their relationship he never insulted her or subjected her to physical abuse.

She said this mutual decency is one of the reasons she refuses to allow public disrespect to define the end of their marriage.