The Managing Director of State Housing Company, Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah and Mr. Kenneth Adjei, Deputy Minister of Defence under the erstwhile John Mahama administration have jointly donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Martyrs of Uganda Preparatory School in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The items donated include veronica buckets, disposable nose masks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, tissues and an undisclosed amount.

At a presentation ceremony, the two politicians from the NPP and NDC explained that the donation was to help the school (where they both had their basic education in the late eighties), to fight against against COVID-19.

They urged the teachers to ensure that the pupils observe all COVID-19 safety protocols to prevent them from contracting the deadly virus.

They called on parents to support their wards to complement the efforts of teachers and government.

They encouraged other past students also come onboard to support the school in these difficult times.

Nana Appiah and Kenneth Adjei advice them pupils to learn hard since they are the future leaders.

The school authority led by Mr. Anane Druyeh and Rev Sister Mary Chubugum who received the donation,

expressed gratitude to the former students for their kind gesture.