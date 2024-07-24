4 hours ago

Medeama SC is set to begin an 18-day pre-season training camp in Koforidua on Thursday, July 25, 2024, as they prepare for the 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Mauve and Yellow, 2022–23 Premier League champions, have outlined a comprehensive pre-season schedule starting Friday, July 26.

-Season Schedule: - July 24, 2024: Training at Akoon Community Park. - July 25, 2024: Travel to Koforidua. - July 26 - August 13, 2024: Training at All Nations University School Field and playing friendly matches in the Eastern Region. - August 14, 2024: Training at the newly constructed T and A Stadium in Tarkwa.

The team will return to Tarkwa on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and train at the T and A Stadium for the first time on Wednesday, August 14, in preparation for a ceremonial match on August 16, marking the stadium's grand re-opening.

The newly commissioned T and A Stadium, funded by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, features a modern 10,000-seat capacity with state-of-the-art facilities and a high-quality pitch.

Medeama SC has submitted this venue to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as their main home ground. Meanwhile, the Akoon Park will serve as their alternative venue, and Umat Park will be used for training.

Coach Nebojsa Kapor will lead the team through this pre-season phase, aiming to build a solid foundation for the upcoming league campaign.

The pre-season activities and the new stadium's inauguration are expected to bolster the team's readiness and morale as they approach the new season.