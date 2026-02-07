11 hours ago

Medeama SC booked their place in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup after a tense penalty shootout victory over FC Samartex, following a goalless draw at the end of regulation time.

In a closely fought encounter, both sides cancelled each other out over 90 minutes, with chances at a premium and defences largely on top. Despite moments of pressure from Samartex and spells of control by Medeama, neither team could find the breakthrough.

With 90 minutes unable to separate the two, the contest was settled from the spot. Medeama showed greater composure in the shootout, converting four of their penalties to Samartex’s two to seal progression to the last eight.

The win keeps Medeama’s hopes of silverware alive and underlines their growing confidence in knockout football this season. For Samartex, it was a painful exit after pushing their opponents all the way, only to fall short when it mattered most.

Medeama will now turn their attention to the quarter-final draw as they continue their pursuit of MTN FA Cup glory.