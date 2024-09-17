6 hours ago

Medeama SC head coach Nebojsa Kapor is maintaining a focused, one-game-at-a-time strategy following his team's impressive start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Medeama has begun the season with two consecutive 1-0 victories against Accra Lions and Legon Cities, placing them at the top of the league table.

The team's flawless performance so far has heightened expectations for a potential league title, especially given their history of winning the league two seasons ago.

Last season, Medeama faced challenges in defending their title, citing a congested schedule that included the CAF Champions League.

This season, Medeama's strong start has been bolstered by contributions from forward Bernardinho Tetteh and defender Kamaradini Mamudu, both of whom have scored crucial goals.

Kapor commented on the team's approach, saying, "I’m very okay if other players are given support; they are scoring from different positions and I don’t see a problem with it.”

Looking ahead, Kapor stressed the importance of focusing on immediate objectives. "We have set our goal for the season before it started.

We are not thinking about what will happen in May or June; that is too far away. The next match is the most important one."

Medeama aims to continue their winning streak as they prepare for their next game, seeking a third consecutive victory.