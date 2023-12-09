49 minutes ago

Medeama coach Augustine Evans Adotey remains upbeat despite his team's missed opportunity to secure second place in Group D of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The Ghanaian side was held to a 1-1 draw by Young Africans, failing to capitalize on CS Belouizdad's draw with leaders Al Ahly.

Medeama took the lead with a Jonathan Mensah penalty but faced a second-half comeback from Young Africans, leaving them in third place with four points. Despite the setback, Adotey remains optimistic, emphasizing the uncertainties of football.

"I am not down because football is full of uncertainties," Adotey stated after the match. He praised his young squad's bravery against more experienced opponents, acknowledging that Young Africans had a team with more international experience.

Although Medeama missed the chance to improve their position, Adotey expressed confidence in their upcoming fixture against Young Africans in Tanzania.

The coach emphasized the team's fighting spirit and commitment, believing they can secure a victory in Dar es Salaam.

With the group standings tightly contested, Medeama, like Belouizdad, still has hopes of progressing to the knockout stage of the CAF Champions League.

Adotey and his squad will now focus on preparations for the crucial match in Tanzania, aiming to secure the points needed to advance in the competition.