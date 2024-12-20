2 hours ago

Medeama SC's Communication Director, Nana Effah Asare, has boldly stated that the Yellow and Mauve will emerge as champions of the Ghana Premier League by the end of the current season.

With six wins, three draws, and four losses from their first 13 matches, Medeama currently sits in sixth place on the league table with 21 points. Despite this, Asare remains optimistic about the club's title prospects.

In a recent interview, he reflected on Medeama's previous season, admitting that their failure to defend the title was disappointing but offering a strong belief that they have learned from their mistakes.

"It’s unfortunate we couldn’t defend the title last season. We’ve learned from our mistakes. It’s too early to call, but our objective is to win the league and secure a spot in Africa.

I can confidently say that Medeama will win the Premier League title this season," Asare declared.

In other news, Medeama has parted ways with their coach, Nebojsa Kapor, after his one-year contract came to an end.

The Bosnian coach, who joined the club in December 2023, leaves after failing to come to an agreement on a contract renewal.

The club will now look to find a new head coach as they continue their push for the league title.