1 hour ago

Medeama duo Isaac Agyenim Boateng and Agyei Boakye are suspended for Wednesday’s Premier League match against Inter Allies.

The two players have picked an accumulated three yellow cards – thus missing the must-win game in the capital.

Agyenim picked yellow cards against Elmina Sharks, Aduana and Asante Kotoko.

Boakye also picked up cards against Ebusua Dwarfs, Aduana and Elmina Sharks.

The duo did not travel with the rest of the squad to Accra for the crunch tie.

However, they will be available for selection when we host Great Olympics at home next week.