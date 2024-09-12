2 hours ago

Medeama FC has resumed training with renewed focus and enthusiasm as they prepare for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Legon Cities.

The team reconvened on Wednesday following a brief respite after their impressive opening-day victory over Accra Lions in Tarkwa.

In high spirits, the squad is gearing up for their Sunday encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium. Medeama aims to secure back-to-back wins to solidify a strong start to the season.

This season, Medeama is particularly motivated to claim the league title, driven by a desire to rectify last year’s disappointment when they fell short of defending their crown.

The team cited a grueling schedule and CAF Champions League commitments as factors that hindered their performance.

With fewer distractions this year, Medeama is optimistic about a successful campaign and is determined to capitalize on their promising start.