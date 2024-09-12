Medeama FC has resumed training with renewed focus and enthusiasm as they prepare for their upcoming Ghana Premier League match against Legon Cities.
The team reconvened on Wednesday following a brief respite after their impressive opening-day victory over Accra Lions in Tarkwa.
In high spirits, the squad is gearing up for their Sunday encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium. Medeama aims to secure back-to-back wins to solidify a strong start to the season.
This season, Medeama is particularly motivated to claim the league title, driven by a desire to rectify last year’s disappointment when they fell short of defending their crown.
The team cited a grueling schedule and CAF Champions League commitments as factors that hindered their performance.
With fewer distractions this year, Medeama is optimistic about a successful campaign and is determined to capitalize on their promising start.
Back to work 💪🔥#Nevergiveup #MauveYellow pic.twitter.com/XzmGqQ2Z0k
— Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC)
">https://twitter.com/MedeamaSC/status/1833899509723656679?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 11, 2024
— (@MedeamaSC) September 11, 2024
">
Comments