6 minutes ago

Medeama SC maintained their good run in the betPawa Premier League with a comfortable victory against champions Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday.

Evans Adotey’s side built on the outstanding showing against Great Olympics on Matchday 22 with an efficient display that was more than enough to see off the champions in their own backyard.

Asante Kotoko struggled to build any momentum as Jonathan Sowah scored the opening goal in the 15th minute when he smartly bundled in Joshua Agyemang’s pass.

The mauves and yellows held on to the lead as they kept their composure to keep the attacking threat from Asante Kotoko in check - and went into the break with a slim advantage.

The second goal arrived in the 78th minute through a spot kick converted by Vincent Atinga. The former Hearts of Oak man sent Frederick Asare the wrong way after the referee pointed to the spot following a foul on Derrick Fordjuor by Andrews Appau.

The win takes Medeama SC to the 4th spot with 37 points – three points behind leaders Aduana FC while Asante Kotoko drops to the 7th spot with 34 points but with one game in hand.