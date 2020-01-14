2 hours ago

Medeama coach Samuel Boadu has named an unchanged 18-man squad for the Ghana Premier League match against Asante Kotoko on Wednesday.

Midfielders Kwasi Donsu, Agyei Boakye, Joseph Cudjoe, Michael Yeboah, Joseph Tetteh Zutah and Richard Boadu maintain their places in the team.

There are also places for regular goalkeepers Eric Ofori Anwti and Yaw Ansah.

Samuel Appiah, Philip Osei, Meshack Odoom, Ali Ouattara, Daniel Egyin and Ibrahim Yaro are the defenders in the squad.

Forwards Ebenezer Ackhabi, Nana Kofi Babil, Agyenim Boateng and Prince Opoku-Agyemang remain part of the squad for the showdown against the Porcupine Warriors.

Medeama will be aiming for maximum points to increase the point build-up on the table.

It’s a massive fixture at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa where the stakes are high for both teams.

Medeama 18-man squad to face Asante Kotoko.

1. ERIC ANTWI

2. YAW ANSAH

3. SAMUEL APPIAH

4. MESHACK ODOOM

5. PHILIP OSEI

6. ALI OUTTARRA

7. AGYIN DANIEL

8. IBRAHIM YARO

9. RICHARD BOADU

10. MICHEAL YEBOAH

11. JOSEPH CUDJOE

12. ADJEI BOAKYE

13. AGYENIM BOATENG

14. PRINCE OPOKU

15.NANA KOFI BABIL

16. EBENEZER ACKHABI

17. JOSEPH TETTEH ZUTAH

18. KWASI DONSU