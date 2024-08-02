13 hours ago

Four players from Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC are set to represent the club at the prestigious Surf Cup tournament in Tangier, Morocco.

This participation highlights Medeama’s commitment to showcasing and developing their talent on the international stage, thanks to their partnership with the International Development Academy (IDA).

The selected players—Kelvin Nkrumah, Richard Dwumah, David Frimpong Boison, and Stephen Borboryo—have arrived in Tangier and are under the supervision of welfare manager John Cudjoe.

The Surf Cup International, which runs from August 1-4, offers a valuable opportunity for young players to demonstrate their skills and gain exposure.

Medeama is optimistic that this tournament will serve as a significant platform for player development and international recognition.

The Surf Cup is renowned for bringing together top youth academies from around the globe, providing a competitive environment for emerging talents.

The participation of these Medeama players in the Surf Cup not only reflects their individual potential but also the club’s dedication to nurturing and promoting young talent through global opportunities.