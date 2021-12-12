43 minutes ago

Medeama SC recorded their first win of the season at the hostile Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale as they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Real Tamale United(RTU) on Sunday in their Ghana Premier League match day 7 clash.

The mauve and yellows have endured a miserable start to the season recording only their second win of the season at Tamale after seven matches.

Medeama gaffer Umar Abdul Rabi did not change his starting eleven that secured a draw against King Faisal and that paid off.

Youngster Patrick Ansu grabbed what proved to be winner in the 18th minute of the game but RTU will rue their profligacy in front of goal as they had numerous opportunities to have drawn level.

Veteran Ahmed Toure sent a pass into his path before he calmly slotted home to give his side a 1-0 lead in the game.

The usually reliable David Abagna Sandan was kept at bay by the Medeama backline as he was not afforded any breathing space to run from midfield to strike at goal as he usually does.

It is the first home defeat suffered by RTU at home and they will next travel to Kumasi to face Kotoko whiles Medeama play Legon Cities.